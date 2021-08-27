Malaysia loses another 339 people to Covid-19 today

KUALA LUMPUR (Aug 27): Malaysia’s Covid-19 death toll reached 15,550 today, after 339 more patients died from the disease over the past 24 hours.

Today’s deaths were also only slightly lower than the record of 393 set yesterday, keeping August on track to be Malaysia’s deadliest month for Covid-19 by far.

The Ministry of Health (MOH) also revealed that 982 Covid-19 patients were currently in intensive care units (ICU) across the country, with 470 of them requiring ventilators.

“From the 339 deaths, 103 were in Selangor, Sabah (41 deaths), Kuala Lumpur (40 deaths), Penang 38 deaths), Johor (37 deaths), Kedah (20 deaths), Perak (15 deaths), Negri Sembilan (13 deaths), Kelantan and Pahang had eight deaths, six in Melaka, five in Terengganu, three in Sarawak and two in Perlis,” Health director-general Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah said in a statement.

He said there the number of those brought-in-dead (BID) was 99, with 33 coming from Kuala Lumpur, Sabah (17), Selangor (16), Penang (10), Negri Sembilan (eight), Johor (seven), Perak (five), and one each in Kelantan, Terengganu and Sarawak.

Of the BID, 74 were locals.

Apart from that, 10 out of 155 individuals currently in Category 5 have been vaccinated. Fifteen out of 80 are in Category 4 while 41 out of 117 are in Category 3.

All these individuals have also passed the 14-day incubation period for the vaccine but have been reinfected. – MalayMail