Maximus appreciates for given another chance to serve nation

KUALA LUMPUR: Parti Bersatu Sabah president Datuk Seri Dr Maximus Ongkili expressed his gratitude to Prime Minister Datuk Sri Ismail Sabri Yaakob for the opportunity to once again serve the nation in the Federal Cabinet.

Maximus has been re-appointed as a Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department handling the Sabah and Sarawak Affairs, a position he held during the Bersatu government led by Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin.

“The role given as Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Sabah and Sarawak Affairs) is of course, both crucial and strategic, especially on the Malaysia Agreement 1963 (MA63) issues, which have become household discussion matters, and Malaysians in Sabah and Sarawak have called for resolutions of the various non-compliances to the MA63.

“Much work has already been done in identifying the issues for settlement and an action plan has already been mapped out, especially for those matters that require changes in policy, regulations, as well as legal and constitutional action,” he said.

Maximus added that he looked forward to working closely with the Prime Minister and the Chief Ministers of Sabah and Sarawak to deliver what has already been planned as well as new action plans that will be identified and implemented.

“I have full confidence in the new Cabinet, led by the new Prime Minister, that the concerns of Sabah and Sarawak, in matters pertaining to MA63, will be fully supported, addressed, and delivered, consistent with the expectations of Malaysians in Sabah and Sarawak,” he said.