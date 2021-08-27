MCA vows to serve ‘Keluarga Malaysia’ better with reps reappointed to Cabinet

KUALA LUMPUR (Aug 27): MCA said its representatives in the Cabinet will do their best to serve all the people in the spirit of Keluarga Malaysia.

In a statement today, MCA said it will give full attention to efforts to fight the pandemic, revive the economy as well as protecting the lives and livelihoods of the people in a bid to bring the country out of the Covid-19 pandemic as soon as possible.

“While the pandemic situation has not subsided, the health and lives of the people are still threatened and the economic and living conditions are very dire. MCA is aware that the task we will take on will be a great responsibility and trust and understand the wishes of all people who want to see this new Cabinet unravel the confusion of this pandemic and economic situation effectively, decisively and appropriately,” the party said in a statement today.

Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob today announced 31 ministers and 38 deputy ministers in his Cabinet.

Among them are MCA president Datuk Seri Wee Ka Siong as the minister of Transport; deputy president, Datuk Mah Hang Soon as deputy minister of Education; vice president Datuk Lim Ban Hong as deputy minister of International Trade and Industry; vice president Datuk Seri Ti Lian Ker as deputy minister of Youth and Sports; and central committee member Datuk Seri Wee Jeck Seng as deputy minister of Industry, Plantation and Commodities. – MalayMail