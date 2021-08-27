MMA hopes Khairy will prioritise steering Malaysia out of Covid-19 pandemic

KUALA LUMPUR (Aug 27): The Malaysian Medical Association (MMA) hopes that the setting up of a health commission to steer Malaysia out of the Covid-19 pandemic will be the top on Khairy Jamaluddin’s agenda as the new Health Minister.

MMA president Prof Datuk Dr M Subramaniam, in a statement today, said the Health Ministry (MoH) is the most important ministry at this point in time as the country grapples with the pandemic.

“There are also many longstanding issues such as permanent positions for contract doctors which we hope will be resolved during his term in office. Perhaps YB Khairy Jamaluddin could be the minister to once and for all resolve this issue in less than 100 days,” he said.

He said Khairy had proved himself a capable leader in previous ministries including the Ministry of Youth and Sports and recently, the Ministry of Science Technology and Innovation as the minister in charge of the National Covid-19 Immunisation Programme.

MMA also hopes that there will be greater recognition of the important role of primary care in the healthcare ecosystem as well as the need for increased public-private cooperation in the management of care for the nation.

MMA also congratulated Khairy on his appointment today and is looking forward to fresh, new and innovative ideas from MoH. – Bernama