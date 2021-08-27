Nancy ready to present ‘report card’ as minister within 100 days

KUCHING (Aug 27): Reappointed Tourism, Arts and Culture Minister Datuk Seri Nancy Shukri is ready to take up challenges ahead and present a good performance in the next 100 days.

The Batang Sadong MP said she will give her level best in helping tourism industry players amid the Covid-19 pandemic, while extending her appreciation to the prime minister for the reappointment.

“I would like to express my appreciation to Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob for the trust given to me to continue serving the people as the Minister for Tourism, Arts and Culture.

“As stated by the prime minister, all the appointed ministers must show good performance within 100 days. God willing, I will do my best to face the challenges of helping the tourism and culture sector,” she said in a brief message after Ismail Sabri unveiled his Cabinet lineup today.

Nancy also called on everyone in her ministry to work as a team.

“Let’s get together to move forward and make things happen,” she said.

Nancy is one of the seven Sarawakian MPs who have seen their portfolios retained in the new Cabinet.

The others are Senior Minister and Works Minister Datuk Seri Fadillah Yusof; Domestic Trade and Consumer Affairs Minister Dato Sri Alexander Nanta Linggi; Deputy Health Minister Datuk Aaron Ago Dagang; Deputy Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Sabah and Sarawak Affairs) Datuk Hanifah Hajar Taib; Deputy Energy and Natural Resources Minister Datuk Ali Biju; and Deputy Plantation Industries and Commodities Minister Datuk Willie Mongin.

The other Sarawakian MPs reappointed to the Cabinet are Datuk Seri Wan Junaidi Tuanku Jaafar, has a new portfolio as Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Parliament and Law), as well as Datuk Henry Sum Agong and Datuk Hasbi Habibollah who swapped duties and are now Transport Deputy Minister and Rural Development Deputy Minister respectively.