New cabinet fulfils people’s aspirations – Bung

KOTA KINABALU: The new cabinet announced by the Prime Minister, Datuk Seri Ismail Yaakob on Friday fulfills the aspirations of the people, especially the people of Sabah and Sarawak.

Deputy Chief Minister Datuk Seri Bung Moktar Radin said that the appointment of six representatives from Sabah consisting of two full ministers and four assistant ministers is an acknowledgement for the people of Sabah.

Bung, who is also Sabah Works Minister, hopes that the new cabinet is capable of creating a strong and honorable team as stressed by the Prime Minister, that a management team that works together with the people must act swiftly and is united.

“We are aware that while the people continue to fight the Covid-19 pandemic and the challenging economic situation, they have placed their hopes on the new cabinet,” he said in a statement on Friday.

Bung said that the success of a cabinet is dependent on the cooperation and on the cabinet members who must play their role and responsibilities for the benefit of the people.

“We also hope that the new cabinet has new ideas that are followed up by fast actions. The people want to see that when something is announced, the government is ready with the implementation and not continue waiting,” he said.

Bung also commented that the appointment of Kimanis Member of Parliament Datuk Mohamad Alamin as a deputy Education Minister II was a recognition to Umno Sabah as part of the coalition of the Gabungan Rakyat Sabah (GRS) government.

“This appointment is appreciated and accurate since education issues continue to be challenging in Sabah and it is hoped that Mohamad can voice out the needs of Sabah to the government and to the Education Minister,” he said.

Bung also welcomed the appointment of Datuk Arthur Joseph Kurup as the Deputy Works Minister to act as a bridge between the Works Ministry at Federal and State levels to create stronger collaborations and bring about infrastructure developments such as roads, water supply and others in Sabah.