New Cabinet must focus on dealing with Covid-19 pandemic, revive economy, says PSB man

SIBU (Aug 27): The new cabinet line-up under the new Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob must focus on getting the nation out of the Covid-19 pandemic and to revive the economy, said Parti Sarawak Bersatu (PSB) Sibu Development Bureau Chief Dr David Ling Sien Ngan.

He also said that despite having not much changes in the new cabinet line-up, they should put aside their political agenda and put people’s first, as the country is in a difficult situation due to the pandemic affecting the livelihood of the people.

“Obviously, we are in a very difficult time, although the line-up is quite the same as the previous government, they need to see and consider the difficulties of the people, this is the most important thing now.

“When we talk about Malaysian economy, Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs) constitute most of the business establishment in Malaysia. Most of the employees in this country are SME employees.

“SMEs are struggling right now and if you do not do something about it, so many people will lose their jobs and many already lost their jobs, so we need to get out of this pandemic as soon as possible,” he told The Borneo Post when contacted today.

Dr Ling, who is also PSB Sibu Taskforce member, said it would not be an easy task, but somehow, the new cabinet must be able to perform.

He also saw the continuities of some of the portfolios, such as the finance minister. He figured the country needed the continuity of the policy in financial.

On Sarawak perspective, he believed that Sarawak should deserve more and to have bigger voice in Sarawak politics.

He said Sarawak is behind in terms of development and the Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) government should have asked for more for the people of Sarawak.

He also said that the new government should have more accountability and transparency in their governance.