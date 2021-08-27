New federal Cabinet a letdown, Sibu DAP reps say

SIBU (Aug 27): Several lawmakers here have expressed disappointment with the newly-set up Cabinet announced by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Zabri Yaakob today, likening it to “changing the wine bottle without changing the wine”.

Sibu MP Oscar Ling said the Cabinet resembled the one headed by former premier Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin.

“I think basically everything is back to square one, with the exception that the PM is headed by Umno instead of Bersatu. Hopefully the inclusion of the Opposition in policy making will materialise, otherwise it is still old wine in a new bottle,” the DAP rep said.

Ling said the much anticipated post of deputy prime minister from Sarawak was also missing from the line-up.

“This is very disappointing especially when Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) is playing the kingmaker’s role in the whole episode but ends up getting nothing substantial.”

He said most of the ministries still have two deputy ministers which also indicated a bloated Cabinet and these people were appointed merely to please the government.

.

Having assessed the line-up, Ling said not much was expected to change for the country in the near future.

For the opposition, he said they will continue to pressure the new government to focus on the Covid-19 pandemic, the economy and institutional reforms, especially the anti-party hopping law that must be tabled before GE15 which is going to be held in less than 20 months time.

DAP’s Lanang MP Alice Lau said there was nothing to be surprised about in the new line-up.

“Almost the same group of people. The only consolation is the change of the Ministry of Health portfolio,” she said, referring to the appointment of Khairy Jamaluddin as the new Health Minister.

She was also disappointed that the Cabinet remained a bloated one which was a waste of taxpayers’ money.

“Old wine in new bottle,” she said.

Bukit Assek assemblywoman Irene Chang, who is also from DAP, said there was nothing to shout about in the new line-up as it looked more like a Cabinet reshuffle.

“Also, I had hoped for a down-sized Cabinet as a sign that strict austerity measures among the cabinet spending would be practiced from now on so that more financial resources may be diverted to help the people in their financial needs while the nation fights the pandemic.

“Unfortunately, the unveiled cabinet is still bloated with some ministries still unnecessarily retaining two deputies.”

Chang said the people could not expect much reform from the government when the Cabinet consisted of almost the same old faces.

However, she commended the new prime minister for reaching out to the opposition groups led by Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim to collaborate in fighting or dealing with the most pressing national issues namely the pandemic and the economy.

She felt the prime minister’s rallying call of “Malaysian Family concept” was an excellent move.