New Federal Cabinet still bloated, a let down, says Yii

KUCHING (Aug 27): The new Federal Cabinet is still bloated and a let down to the people, said Bandar Kuching MP Dr Kelvin Yii.

He said Prime Minister Datuk Ismail Sabri Yaakob and the Federal Government should be focusing resources on fighting the Covid-19 pandemic and the people, not on shoring up political power.

According to the Democratic Action Party (DAP) lawmaker, the people had hoped the ministers would be appointed by merit and that non-performing ministers would be dropped entirely from the Cabinet.

“Fact is the new prime minister could have shown that he meant business by dropping under-performing ministers, but he went the safe route.

“And a prime minister who plays safe, during an unprecedented time, does not inspire confidence that he will do radical changes to our approach towards Covid-19 that has clearly failed before,” he said in reaction to the new Cabinet lineup.

While he congratulated Khairy Jamaluddin on his appointment as Health Minister, Yii said he hoped the new minister will bring the National Covid-19 Immunisation Programme back to the ministry to reduce bureaucracy and streamline implementation.

He pointed out health must be in every government policy moving forward.

Overall he said the new Cabinet, “feels more like a recycled or second-hand cabinet rather than one that would inspire confidence that we will have a radical reset to our approach towards Covid and the economy”.