No decision yet on banning dine-in – SMC chairman

SIBU (Aug 27): There is yet to be any decision on getting eateries here to revert to takeaways following the sudden surge in Covid-19 cases, said Sibu Division Disaster Management (SDDMC) chairman, Wong See Hieng.

“No such decision yet,” Wong, who is Sibu Resident, told The Borneo Post yesterday.

He was asked if there was any plan by SDDMC to temporarily halt dine-in for eateries in Sibu following the sudden surge in Covid-19 cases.

Sibu recorded 125 cases on Aug 25 from 47 cases the previous day.

Meanwhile, in his Facebook post, Sibu Municipal Council (SMC) chairman Clarence Ting said the sudden spike in the positive numbers in SMC areas was worrisome.

He noted that from the zones, it could bee seen that Covid-19 is widespread in SMC areas.

“I was getting lots of feedback from the public on the poor (observance of) SOP (standard operating procedure) in coffee shops and bistros.

“At this rate, dine-in will likely be disallowed again.

“I appeal to all to be cautious, don’t be complacent, as this is only the start of the new outbreak. We could be looking at higher figures again for a while,” Ting said.

Commenting further, he noted that Sibu Indoor Stadium will temporarily close on Aug 31 till further notice.

He said the vaccination centre (PPV) at Sibu Central Market will remain open and the two mobile PPV buses will continue to operate.

Sarawak recorded 2,024 new Covid-19 cases as the country hit a record high of 24,599 yesterday, Health director-general Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah said on Facebook.