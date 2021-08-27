Orang Ulu leaders propose Anyi for ministerial post

MIRI (Aug 27): The Orang Ulu community chiefs in this division have urged the new federal administration to consider giving ministerial post to a member of parliament (MP) from Baram.

Six Orang Ulu community leaders, in a joint statement, said they proposed Baram MP Anyi Ngau to hold a ministerial post in the new government led by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob.

The six community leaders are Orang Ulu Council of Elders chairwoman Temenggong Elizabeth Deng, Temenggong Joseph Ngau for Ulu Baram, Penghulu Patrick Jelaman (Tinjar), Penghulu Anthony Kuleh (San), Penghulu Ajang Wan (Akah Patah) and Penghulu Nawan Luhat (Apoh Tutoh).

“We are asking for at least the deputy minister post to fill the vacancy left by Datuk Jacob Dungau Sagan in the Cabinet a few years ago.

“Anyi is very worthy and meets the criteria of a minister. In addition, he has served as a member of parliament for two terms. We really hope Ismail Sabri keeps his promise to form a more inclusive Cabinet with other ethnic groups from Sarawak,” said the leaders in a statement.

According to them, the Orang Ulu communities were very impressed with Ismail’s keynote speech which touched on ‘Keluarga Malaysia’ that signifies inclusivity.

The Miri Division Orang Ulu community chiefs said the parliamentary constituency of Baram which is the same size as Pahang and located in the interior needs at least one minister representing them at the federal level so as to boost development in the area.

Jacob, a former MP for Baram, held the position of deputy minister for International Trade and Industry from 2008 to 2013.

The community chiefs also hope that their proposal will be supported by the Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS).

Meanwhile, the Orang Ulu community leaders on behalf of their communities here congratulated Ismail Sabri on his appointment as the ninth Prime Minister.