PM: Ministries must prove initial short-term targets set within 100 days following new Cabinet lineup

KUALA LUMPUR (Aug 27): All government ministries must prove the success of their short-term targets within 100 days following the announcement of a new Cabinet lineup by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob today.

Ismail Sabri, who was sworn-in as Malaysia’s ninth prime minister last week, said the new Cabinet lineup was chosen from a combination of experienced individuals who are expected to help the country revive the economy by supporting entrepreneurs, facilitating business and stimulating economic activities as well as increasing investor confidence.

He also said the Cabinet will be results-oriented based on three principles, namely being sensitive to the needs of the people, responsible and trustworthy and restoring the people’s confidence.

“I will ensure this Cabinet emphasises on a high-performance work culture. Therefore, each ministry is required to make short-term and long-term planning and achieve said targets.

“For that, each ministry needs to prove its initial achievement within the first 100 days,” he said during a televised announcement today.

Ismail Sabri was granted an audience with Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah at Istana Abdulaziz in Kuantan, Pahang yesterday, during which he submitted his proposed Cabinet line-up.

The swearing-in ceremony for the federal ministers and deputy ministers will take place at 2.30pm on Monday. — Malay Mail

