Respect PM’s decision not to appoint DPM, says Abdul Karim after mooting appointment

KUCHING (Aug 27): Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri’s decision not to appoint a deputy prime minister must be respected, said Parti Pesaka Bumiputera Bersatu (PBB) vice president Datuk Abdul Karim Rahman Hamzah.

“The prerogative on who and who sit in the federal Cabinet rests with the prime minister and we respect that decision,” the Asajaya assemblyman said today.

Abdul Karim is among GPS leaders in Sarawak who had suggested that a DPM be appointed from the state.

Abdul Karim said those appointed into the cabinet must now show to the prime minister and Malaysia as a whole that they are capable and that their appointments were correct.

“We wish them all the best. On the appointees from Sarawak, congratulations to them and we hope they perform well,” he said.

PBB veteran Dato Peter Minos said he hoped Ismail Sabri would not only lead the country in stamping out the Covid-19 pandemic but also unhealthy and negative politics as people were tired of them.

“With his long experience in government and image and reputation of humility and understanding of the people, Ismail Sabri will lead Malaysia well,” said Minos.

“But first, the current political turmoil and upheaval must now cease. Malaysians are very sick and fed up with the highly negative politicking. It is now up to our new prime minister to bring about political sanity and normalcy back as soon as possible.”

He said beating back the Covid-19 pandemic was also a crucial task for the new prime minister.

“With Covid-19 hitting and killing Malaysians, it is very tough trying to really do the economic recovery or revival but it must be done nevertheless,” he said.

“This is one big challenge for our new prime minister. We wish him the best on this. We are not being pessimistic but, with a very slim majority in parliament, our prime minister’s political rivals will not leave him alone.

“Sooner or later, the rivals will undermine and sabotage. They will give maybe one month of peace at the most to our new prime minister. That is why, as soon as we get a herd immunity of 80 per cent Malaysians being fully vaccinated, a snap General Election must be held to let the people speak and decide.”

Parliament can be dissolved in November presuming herd immunity has been achieved and, 60 days later polling can be held in January or February 2022, Minos pointed out.