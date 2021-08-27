SDMC extends southern region SOP, no dine-in until Sept 5

KUCHING (Aug 27): The Sarawak Disaster Management Committee (SDMC) has extended the standard operating procedures (SOP) for the state’s southern zone for another week until Sept 5, 11.59pm.

The committee in a statement said stricter SOP included no dine-ins, shortened business hours of 5am to 8pm, and no loitering in public places after 10pm for individuals and groups without valid reason.

Districts in the southern zone are Kuching, Bau, Lundu, Samarahan, Asajaya, Simunjan, Serian and Tebedu.

The southern zone SOP started on Aug 22 and was supposed to end tomorrow (Aug 29).

MORE TO COME