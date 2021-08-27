Second dose jabs on Aug 31 in Sibu to be done at health clinics, hospital

SIBU (Aug 27): Second dose Covid-19 vaccine recipients who have appointments on the National Day public holiday on Aug 31 can receive their vaccinations at health clinics in Sibu Jaya, Lanang, or Selangau, as well as Kanowit Hospital.

In a press statement today, the Sibu Division Covid-19 Immunisation Task Force (CITF) said the mobile vaccination programme and vaccination centre at Sibu Central Market would also continue as usual according to the appointments scheduled.

For more information, call or send a WhatsApp text to the PPV hotline on 019-8159608 for Sibu District, or contact 016-7154991 via SMS or WhatsApp.

The National Covid-19 Immunisation Programme at four vaccination centres (PPVs) in the division will be temporarily suspended on Aug 31.

The PPVs involved are the Sibu Indoor Stadium, Sibujaya Multi-Purpose Hall, Selangau Multi-Purpose Hall, and Kanowit District Office.