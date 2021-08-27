Sheda, Mutiara to work out financing formula for house buyers in the state

KUCHING (Aug 27): Sarawak Housing and Real Estate Developers’ Association (Sheda) and Mutiara Mortgage and Credit Sdn Bhd (Mutiara), a state-owned financial institution have agreed to collaborate in working out financing formula for house buyers in the state.

The formula, for properties developed by Sheda members, was proposed by Sheda to Mutiara during a recent courtesy call on Mutiara chief executive officer Shaharony Mat Nor by Sheda delegation led by its president Augustine Wong.

Sheda and Mutiara will submit a joint proposal on the arrangement to the state government.

During the meeting both parties discussed alternative methods on evaluation to enable Sarawakians to be eligible for home financing, hence helping Sarawakians without financial repayment records to secure financing.