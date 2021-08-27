SRDC gathering more info before enforcing no poultry rearing rule

SIBU (Aug 27): Sibu Rural District Council (SRDC) enforcement officers are gathering more information on the ground before mounting operations against poultry rearing in residential areas under its jurisdiction.

SRDC chairman Sempurai Petrus Ngelai said this was to ensure they could catch the culprits red-handed.

“Otherwise, it will be difficult to prove our case once the operation starts. Sometimes they take their poultry to other places during operation. It is a cat and mouse game,” he said in reply to a question from The Borneo Post.

Sempurai pointed out that a recent check of compounds at residential houses in Sibujaya, Kemuyang and Stapang show the situation to be critical, posing health issues with flies and stench from droppings, necessitating an operation to curb poultry-rearing at compounds of residential houses.

He explained that the council only allows temporary holding of not more than five birds for family consumption especially postnatal mothers and festivals with written permission from the council’s public health section and health inspector. Rearing more than five birds at residence without permit is an offense under Section (4) (a) of the Cleanliness By-Law.

“The council calls for cooperation from owners not to rear any poultry in front of their house or backyards,” Sempurai said while reminding again that compounds will be issued, poultry confiscated and chicken coops demolished.