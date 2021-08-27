Taman Selera Harmoni may only allow takeaways as Sibu’s Covid-19 cases rise

SIBU (Aug 27): The Taman Selera Harmoni food court may stop offering dine-in services, said Taman Selera Harmoni Sibu Muslim Traders Association chairman Abdul Taib Rosli.

Sibu reported 161 new Covid-19 cases yesterday and 125 cases on Thursday.

“If the situation here deteriorates and the number of cases continue to climb, Taman Selera Harmoni food court will revert to takeaways only,” Abdul Taib said.

“We cannot be finger-pointing as I am confident that everyone is aware of the dangers of Covid-19 and that how important it is for all to abide strictly by the SOP.”

He also stressed the importance of enforcing SOPs or they would just be more words.

Abdul Taib admitted some traders, workers, and customers have had issue with the SOPs.

“That is why I often request for this SOP enforcement in premises under my supervision,” he said.

Taman Selera Harmoni has 16 drink stalls, 29 food stalls, and five stalls selling merchandise.