Two areas in Sabah under EMCO

KOTA KINABALU: Two areas in Sabah will be placed under an enhanced movement control order (EMCO) from Aug 28 until Sept 11 to curb the spread of Covid-19.

They are Kampung Debut in Ranau and Kampung Tindai Kolopis in Penampang.

The EMCO at Kampung Brunei in Beaufort and Kampung Manggaris 2 in Kota Kinabalu would be extended until Sept 11.

Meanwhile, the EMCOs at Kampung Siasai Dundau in Kota Belud, workers’ accommodation for a Prima home construction site in Beaufort, PPR Sri Semarak in Tawau, Kampung Rancangan Kalabakan in Kalabakan and Kampung Contoh in Putatan will end on Saturday.

EMCOs at Bandar Sinsuran, Kampung Darau, Kampung Pulutan, Kampung Sembulan Tengah and Lama, Kampung Mansiang and Hyatt Centric construction site in Kota Kinabalu will also be lifted on Saturday.