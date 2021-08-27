Two commercial premises in Sarawak listed in HIDE today – SDMC

KUCHING (Aug 27): The LePapa Hypermarket in Serian had again renewed its spot in the the Ministry of Health’s Hotspot Identification for Dynamic Engagement (HIDE) system today, said the Sarawak Disaster Management Committee (SDMC).

SDMC said another commercial premises – the Padawan Municipal Council Wet Market – has also been listed in the HIDE system today.

This brought the number of premises in Sarawak listed in HIDE to date at 301.

On May 8, National Covid-19 Immunisation Programme Coordinating Minister Khairy Jamaluddin said HIDE premises and locations had potential to turn into clusters if pre-emptive actions were not taken.

“Premises listed under HIDE are different from the list of clusters issued each day by the Health director-general. Premises listed under HIDE do not need to close except when directed by the authorities,” he said.

If no hotspots emerged in the premises after the implementation of pre-emptive actions, these premises would be removed from the HIDE list within a period of seven days after their listing, he added.