Abang Johari: Sarawak gov’t to reward Paralympic gold medalist Bonnie

MUKAH (Aug 28): The Sarawak government will provide incentives to Tokyo Paralympics powerlifter gold medalist Bonnie Bunyau Gustin, said Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Tun Abang Openg, as an appreciation for his achievement.

“We will give incentives to Bonnie, but we have yet to decide the form of incentives at the moment,” he told a press conference here today.

Abang Johari also said that he understood that Bonnie would also receive incentives from the federal government.

At the same time, he also hoped that there would be more successes from Malaysian para athletes at the Tokyo Paralympic Games.

Bonnie won the first gold medal for the country in the Tokyo Paralympic Games today with a lift 228kg, setting a new Paralympic record.

His name is no stranger to the event as he also won gold in the at the 11th Fazza Dubai Powerlifting World Cup in the United Arab Emirates last June where set the World record with a lift of 230kg in the 72kg category.