Ali vows to work tirelessly upon reappointment as deputy minister of energy, natural resources

KUCHING (Aug 28):The Prime Minister’s decision of maintaining continuity in many federal ministries should bode well for the nation, said Saratok MP Datuk Ali Biju.

Highlighting Ministry of Energy and Natural Resources (KeTSA) as an example, he regarded it as having a very wide portfolio, mainly overseeing and ensuring sustainable and responsible development and management of the nation’s energy and natural resources to the optimum.

In this regard, he expressed deep gratitude to Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob for re-appointing him as Deputy Minister of Energy and Natural Resources.

“I pledge to once again to work tirelessly and serve the nation responsibly, in KeTSA under the leadership of the new minister Datuk Seri Takiyuddin Hassan.

“Together with the very hardworking, supportive and expert civil service in this key ministry, led by our very committed, extremely efficient and vastly experienced secretary-general Datuk Zurinah Pawanteh, we will strive for the benefit of the people and the nation,” said Ali in reaction to the new Federal Cabinet line-up announced by Ismail Sabri yesterday.

Ali, who is also Krian assemblyman, said he was most appreciative of the Prime Minister’s trust and confidence in him to again continue his service under KetSA.

“There is still much work to be done, and I am more than ready to serve,” he pledged.