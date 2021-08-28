Chong says new cabinet old wine in new bottle

KUCHING (Aug 28): State Democratic Action Party (DAP) chairman Chong Chieng Jen has called the new Cabinet line-up a big disappointment.

The Stampin MP pointed out: “It is literally old wine in old bottle with only a new bottle cap, not even old wine in new bottle.”

Chong said Malaysians were hoping for a new government to rule the nation when Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin resigned as prime minister recently.

He added that this is because the former premier and his cabinet had failed Malaysians in the management of Covid-19 pandemic.

“Not only Malaysia became the only country put under Emergency Order because of the pandemic, but six months after the Emergency Order, we saw escalating new Covid-19 cases and more deaths per day.

“Moreover, our country’s economy was going south, with many existing foreign investors threatening to leave the country,” he said in a statement today.

According to Chong, Pakatan Harapan (PH) did not succeed in replacing the Perikatan Nasional (PN) government, having commanded 105 out of 220 MPs in Parliament, because Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) supported Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob.

He said the crucial number for the PN government came finally from GPS 18 MPs throwing their full support for Ismail Sabri unconditionally.

“That was the first big disappointment. The second big disappointment came at today’s announcement of the so-called new Cabinet list while in actual fact, 90 per cent of the same personalities constituting the previous incompetent and failed cabinet were reappointed as ministers and deputy ministers.”

Chong said they were hoping, at least, there would be new ministers appointed from the PN bloc to replace those incompetent and almost invisible ones.

“Yet, even that hope was dashed when Ismail Sabri made his announcement this morning,” lamented the Kota Sentosa assemblyman.

The DAP lawmaker said notwithstanding the disappointments, for the time being, the DAP will continue to act as the responsible pposition to help Malaysia and Malaysians until Parliament is dissolved.

When the dissolution of Parliament happens, Chong said voters in Malaysia would then have a chance to elect a new government.