Covid-19: 2,427 new cases in Sarawak, 22,597 nationwide

KUCHING (Aug 28): Sarawak’s new Covid-19 cases increased to 2,427 out of 22,597 nationwide today, Health director-general Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah said on Facebook.

According to him, Selangor continued to top the list with 5,814 new cases followed by Sabah (2,834), Kedah (2,162), Pulau Pinang (1,920), Johor (1,896), Kelantan (1,289), Kuala Lumpur (1,111) and Perak (1,061).

Four states which recorded three-digit number of cases today were Terengganu at 739, Pahang (579), Negeri Sembilan (345) and Melaka (269).

Perlis recorded 98 cases, Putrajaya (48) and Labuan (5).

Malaysia’s cumulative number of cases to date is at 1,685,510.