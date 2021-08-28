Covid-19: Kuching breaches four digit new cases out of 2,427 statewide

KUCHING (Aug 28): Kuching today has breached the four digit mark of new Covid-19 cases as Sarawak recorded 2,427 cases today.

The Sarawak Disaster Management Committee (SDMC) said Kuching topped today’s list of districts with 1,155 new cases, contributing to almost half of the total infections in the state today, and more than double of Serian’s new cases which came second at 434, followed by Sibu 147.

However, SDMC said, 99.8 percent of the new cases today were in Category 1 (asymptomatic) and Category 2 (light symptoms).

A total of 33 districts have recorded new cases today, with 17 of them recorded double-digit cases.

Samarahan recorded 93 cases, Bau (80), Simunjan (63), Bintulu and Tebedu each recorded 59 cases, Song (48), Pusa (32), Betong (31), Selangau (26), Miri (23), Tatau (21), Limbang (20), Saratok (19), Subis (17), Kapit and Beluru each recorded 15 cases; and Mukah (13).

The remaining 13 districts recorded single-digit cases, with Sarikei and Lundu each recorded nine cases, Lubok Antu (8), Belaga and Kabong each recorded seven cases, Sri Aman and Asajaya recorded 5 cases respectively, Marudi (2); and Dalat, Pakan, Julau, Sebauh and Meradong recorded one case respectively.

Of the total number of cases recorded today, 1,804 involved individuals who were close contacts to existing Covid-19 cases with 289 exhibiting symptoms; 300 individuals in the existing clusters where 49 exhibiting symptoms; 136 involve screening of individuals with symptoms at health facilities; and 183 involve other screenings at health facilities with 11 exhibiting symptoms.

Four imported cases were also recorded today with two individuals returning from Indonesia, and one each returning from Johor and Terengganu.

Out of the total cases, 1,942 or 80.02 per cent did not exhibit symptoms; 480 or 19.78 per cent with light symptoms, two cases or 0.08 per cent have lung infections, and three cases or 0.12 per cent have lung infections and in need of ventilators.

Meanwhile, there 611 cases have recovered and been discharged today; out of which 308 were from the Sarawak General Hospital (SGH) and Kuching PKRC; Serian PKRC (128), Unimas PKRC (52), Bintulu Hospital and PKRC (32), Betong PKRC (27), Sibu Hospital and PKRC (23), Sri Aman Hospital and PKRC (14), Sarikei Hospital and PKRC (10), Miri Hospital and PKRC (9), Mukah PKRC (4) and Kapit Hospital and PKRC (4).

This brought the cumulative number of recoveries and discharged cases in the state to 87,029 or 79.32 per cent.

To date a total of 21,976 active cases were still being treated in hospitals and PKRCs across the state.