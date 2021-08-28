Covid-19: Sarawak adds four more deaths as new cases rise to 2,427

KUCHING (Aug 28): A nonagenarian and two septuagenarians were among the four Covid-19 casualties recorded in Sarawak today, as the number of new cases went up to 2,427.

According to the State Disaster Management Committee (SDMC), today’s deaths involved a 91-year-old woman from Kuching, who died at the Sarawak General Hospital (SGH), after being tested positive for Covid-19 on Aug 22.

The committee said the woman had a history of high blood pressure.

The second death was of a 71-year-old woman from Kuching, who was tested positive on Aug 26. She died at the SGH, and had high blood pressure, diabetes and chronic kidney disease.

The third death was a 71-year-old man from Serian, who was tested positive on Aug 17. He had high blood pressure, diabetes, chronic lung disease and vascular dementia.

Meanwhile, the fourth death was of a 60-year-old woman in Sibu who had been tested positive for Covid-19 on July 15.

She had high blood pressure, diabetes, chronic kidney disease and heart disease, SDMC added.

