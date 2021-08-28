Covid-19: Sarikei, Beluru become red zone, only one green zone left in Sarawak

KUCHING (Aug 28): Two more districts in Sarawak has been classified as red zones today, as the state continued to record over 2,000 new Covid-19 cases today.

According to the Sarawak Disaster Management Committee, Sarikei and Beluru became the state’s 27th and 28th red zone districts after recording 46 and 49 local cases respectively over the past 14 days.

Other red zone districts were Lubok Antu, Kapit, Pakan, Kanowit, Song, Belaga, Pusa, Betong, Tebedu, Dalat, Selangau, Sri Aman, Asajaya, Subis, Mukah, Simunjan, Tatau, Lundu, Saratok, Bau, Samarahan, Serian, Kuching, Bintulu, Miri and Sibu.

Limbang also did not fare well after being classified as orange zone, recording 23 local infections in the last 2 weeks.

Marudi also was classified as yellow zone from green after local 33 cases were recorded in the district over the same period of time.

Brought the total number of orange zone districts to five, with others include Meradong, Kabong and Sebauh.

Six yellow zone districts remaining were Matu, Daro, Bukit Mabong, Telang Usan, Julau and Lawas.

Tanjung Manis became the sole green zone district in the state at the moment.

The Health Ministry categorises a district with no Covid-19 cases as a green zone, and over a two-week period, with one to 20 local transmissions as yellow, 21 to 40 as orange and 41 and more as red.