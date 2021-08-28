CSR Hasil Prihatin distributes 2,450 food baskets across Sabah, Kelantan, Johor, KL

KUCHING (Aug 28): A total of 2,450 food baskets have been presented to the target groups affected by Covid-19 pandemic, by the Inland Revenue Board (IRB) under its corporate social responsibility (CSR) programme.

The agency’s ‘CSR Hasil Prihatin’ was simultaneously launched yesterday in Sabah, Kelantan, Johor and around the Federal Territory of Kuala Lumpur, in line with the government’s commitment of helping the underprivileged Malaysians during this pandemic time.

The distribution of food baskets was a part of the CSR Hasil Prihatin programme launched by the Ministry of Finance on July 31 this year, and in this regard, the IRB would want to have this programme expanded nationwide.

In Sabah, its Yang di-Pertua Negeri Tun Datuk Seri Panglima Dr Juhar Datuk Mahiruddin attended the CSR Hasil Prihatin handing-over ceremony, which was conducted in collaboration with Yayasan Nur Jahar (YNJ) at the Dewan Santapan Istana Negeri.

At the event, IRB chief executive officer Datuk Seri Sabin Samitah handed over 600 food baskets to Tun Juhar, who then distributed them to the local residents.

Also present at the ceremony was the Sabah Head of State’s wife Toh Puan Datuk Seri Panglima Dr Norlidah Tan Sri Datuk RM Jasni, YNJ chairman Brig-Gen Al Hambra Tun Juhar, IRB Srikandi Hasil chairwoman Datin Seri Adreen Aderizza Mohamad Soffi, and IRB Kota Kinabalu branch director Awang Damit Pengiran Osman.

Meanwhile, in Pasir Pekan State Legislative Service Centre in Wisma I’baadurrahman in Tumpat, Kelantan Menteri Besar Datuk Ahmad Yakob (Dato’ Bentara Kanan) distributed 750 food baskets donated by IRB to residents in four districts identified as the Covid-19 areas: Tumpat, Kuala Krai, Peringat and Kota Bharu.

Also present at the event were IRB deputy chief executive officer (compliance) Datuk Mohd Jaafar Embong, IRB director for Terengganu and Kelantan operations Kamarudzaman Bahrain and other senior officers of the board.

Meanwhile in Johor, the handing-over of food baskets took place at the multipurpose hall of Menara Hasil in Johor Bahru.

IRB Johor state director Md Kamal Johan presented about 600 food baskets to representatives from the mosques and suraus around Johor Bahru district, which were later handed over to the identified residents.

Among the mosques and suraus involved were Surau Al Muhajirin in Taman Sinaran Kempas, Masjid Annur in Taman Cendana, Surau Assolawatil Hikmah in Taman Desa Mutiara, Surau Ar Raudah of Taman Nusantara, Surau An Nur of Taman Daya, and Surau Jumaat in Taman Skudai Kanan.

In Putrajaya, the IRB state director Mohamad Fauzi Saat handed over 500 food baskets to representatives of residents of PPR Hiliran Ampang and Masjid Abu Ubaidah Al-Jarrah, in Taman Sri Rampai, Kuala Lumpur.

The contributions were focused on the less-fortunate folk of PPR Hiliran Ampang, Kampung Orang Asli Ulu Kemensah, SMK Lembah Keramat, SRAI Taman Kerama, Tabika Perpaduan Sri Selangor PPR Wangsa Sari and PPR Desa Rejang areas.