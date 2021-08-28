Dr Sim: State govt working to expedite vaccination for those aged 12 to 17

KUCHING (Aug 28): The state government is working to expedite the vaccination of adolescents aged 12 to 17 years in the state to protect them from Covid-19, said State Disaster Management Committee (SDMC) advisor Dato Sri Dr Sim Kui Hian.

When contacted today, Dr Sim said that Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Tun Openg had provided instructions to the relevant agencies.

“(We are) working with the new ministers as we want it as soon as possible. Legality must be sorted out,” he added.

He said this after a 17-year-old boy was among the three Covid-19 casualties recorded in the state yesterday.

SDMC in its Covid-19 daily update yesterday said the boy was found positive on August 25 and passed away at Sarawak General Hospital (SGH).

He had comorbidities of congenital disease, chronic lung disease and epilepsy.

Meanwhile, Dr Sim in a Facebook post last night said 511 out of the 906 Covid-19 infections reported in Kuching yesterday were detected through close contact tracing in 232 locations all over the division.

“227 of these cases are linked to family clusters, 96 cases connected to workplace clusters and 91 cases associated with social clusters,” he said.

In Samarahan, Dr Sim said 163 out of 210 cases reported yesterday were detected through close contact tracing in 64 locations there, adding that 82 cases were linked to Active Case Detection (ACD).

For Serian, 120 out of 158 infections detected are linked to close contact swabs in 64 locations.

He said while 39 cases were linked to ACD, 9 other cases were symptomatic during when their swab tests were taken.