Four areas in Putatan under EMCO

KOTA KINABALU: Four localities in Putatan district will be placed under the enhanced movement control order (EMCO) from Aug 30 to Sept 12.

They are Taman Ketiau, Platinum Apartment, Taman Teluk Villa and PPR Taman Sri Serigai.

The EMCO at Kampung Tuhau in Matunggong, Kudat which was supposed to end on Sunday, will be extended to Sept 12.

Meanwhile, the EMCO at Kampung Sungai Pukul and Kampung Muhibbah Raya in Tawau; Kampung Paka Kawiyan and Kampung Matupang in Ranau; and the Excellent Challenger 2 plantation quarters in Beluran will end on Sunday.

The EMCO at Block G, H, K and L of the Megalong mall and Phase 2 of the Donggongon township in Penampang, and the lockdown at Kampung Sembirai Lebak Engad in Kota Belud will also be lifted.