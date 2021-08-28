Gold medal gift to Malaysia for National Day – Bonnie

KUCHING (Aug 28): Bonnie Bunyau Gustin described Malaysia’s first gold medal at the Tokyo 2020 Paralympics that he won through powerlifting this morning as a gift to the country in conjunction with National Day.

“This medal is very important for me as this is my first appearance (in the Paralympic Games) and I have done my best.

“This is indeed a sweet memory for me and also it is a gift in conjunction with our National Day. Selamat Hari Kebangsaan,” he said in an online interview conducted by National Sports Council.

Bonnie hopes that the medal would further motivate other Malaysian para-athletes.

“For me, this medal will give them further encouragement, and add more medals for Malaysia,” he said.

The Serian-born champion won Malaysia’s first ever gold medal in the men’s 72kg powerlifting event.

He also broke the Paralympics record of 227kg set by Rasool Mohsin from Iraq in Rio 2016 when he lifted 228kg in his third attempt on the first day today.