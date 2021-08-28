Hii satisfied with new cabinet line-up

SIBU (Aug 28): Former chairman of Sibu Chinese Chamber of Commerce and Industry Dr Gregory Hii is satisfied with the new Cabinet line-up, saying many experienced ministers have been retained and a few swapping of portfolios.

He said with the experienced hands occupying the senior portfolios and with the opposition agreeing to cooperate, Malaysia should start to move forward in tackling national issues such as health, economy as well as working to reduce corruption and making it possible for the 18-year old to exercise their right to vote.

“As Malaysians, we hope the cabinet will start to work immediately and catch up on lost grounds irrespective of race, religion and cultural differences under the ‘Malaysian Family’ concept coined by the new PM,” he added when commenting on the new Cabinet line-up announced by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob yesterday.

The prime minister appointed 31 ministers and 38 deputy ministers yesterday with most of ministers during the time of former premier Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin retaining their portfolios, except for a minor reshuffling of some ministries.

Hii said the new Cabinet line-up under the new prime minister was the most eagerly awaited by Malaysians.

He agreed there were bound to be disappointment from Sarawak MPs that no deputy prime minister was appointed in the new line-up.

“Nevertheless, with the cabinet list now out, the inter party squabbling for important cabinet positions should be put aside. The people should get down to work together for the betterment of the country and its people.”