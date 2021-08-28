JKR: Upgrading works at Simpang Junction 5 Nyabau, Pan Borneo Highway from Sept 1-10

KUCHING (Aug 28): Upgrading works will be carried out at Simpang Junction 5 Nyabau on Pan Borneo Highway from Sept 1 to 10, said the Sarawak Public Works Department (JKR).

The department in a statement today said the upgrading works will be carried out daily from 10pm to 5am.

“Road users are told to be careful while driving on the gravel road when the upgrading works are being carried out.

“They are requested to comply with all traffic safety signs that will be provided as well as the instructions of the Traffic Controller on duty,” JKR said.

According to JKR further, the contractor will inform if there are any changes to the date, time or area involved with this work.

“It is advisable for road users to plan before embarking on a journey in the areas involved.

“We regret any inconveniences caused,” it said.

Any complaints or further inquiries related to the traffic flow can be directed to the Sarawak Pan Borneo Highway Unit, JKRS at 082-230879 or Norsharizal at 011-12605145.