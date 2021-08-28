Motorcyclist perishes in accident with motor lorry at Jalan Kuching-Serian

KUCHING (Aug 28): A 57-year-old motorcyclist perished in an accident with a motor lorry at Mile 18, Jalan Kuching-Serian at around 8am this morning.

Sarawak Traffic Investigation and Enforcement chief Supt Alexson Naga Chabu said that the deceased has been identified as Mohammad Firdaus Abdullah from Taman Duranda Emas, Siburan.

“The deceased is believed to have lost control of his motorcycle and fell on the road. He was then run over by the motor lorry which was travelling beside him on the left lane,” said Alexson in a statement today.

He added that the road condition during the accident was wet as it had been drizzling.

Alexson said that the deceased suffered severe injuries to his left chest and was pronounced dead at the scene by paramedics from the Sarawak General Hospital (SGH).

The driver of the motor lorry, a 57-year-old man, did not sustain any physical injuries.

The deceased’s body has been transferred to the SGH morgue for further action and the case is currrently being investigated under Section 41(1) of the Road Transport Act 1987.

Also at the scene were rescuers from the Tabuan Jaya fire station who extricated the deceased from underneath the motor lorry.