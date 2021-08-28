OUCCI says Malaysia’s recovery dependent on lull in political confrontation

MIRI (Aug 28): A ‘political ceasefire’ among MPs to allow the new government to serve the nation unhindered until the next general election should be a top priority, says Orang Ulu Chamber of Commerce and Industry (OUCCI).

Its president Datuk Mutang Tagal said Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob’s government should be given space to function unhindered and the new cabinet allowed to implement policies already decided by the earlier administration – the fight against Covid-19 and to revive the economy.

“The nation is now at war with Covid-19 and the falling economy. Let’s have a ceasefire so that MPs will not wage war against each other, at least until the GE15.”

Mutang said this in response to the new cabinet of mostly old faces unveiled by prime minister yesterday. He added it was normal to attract differing views from both sides of the political divide but Sarawakians are looking forward to a better tomorrow for the state and nation.

As most of ministers in Muhydin’s government are returning to their former ministries, he said Ismail should focus on maintaining stability and continuity in the government administration, taking cognisance of the short remaining term of the present Parliament .

OUCCI also urged re-appointed Minister of Works Dato Sri Fadillah Yusof to connect all rural areas in Sarawak with tar-sealed roads to the Pan Borneo Highway as he believes in the adage ‘we build roads, roads will build us’.

The Chamber also hoped more food baskets are made available to the less fortunate members of society in urban and rural areas and that Dato Sri Alexander Nanta Linggi will ensure food security for the nation during this prolong pandemic, and ensure prices are kept at levels where the B40 are comfortable with.

Minister of Tourism Nancy Shukri should also ensure there is sufficient flights to Sarawak to allow tourists to come in and help to revive hotels, home stays, transport, restaurants and other sectors affected by the pandemic.

With Tengku Datuk Seri Zafrul returning to the Finance Ministry, the Chamber hopes more and bigger allocation is allocated for new economic and stimulus packages to SMEs and micro enterprises in the nation, the Chamber said.