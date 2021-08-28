PJ Police rescue suspected child abuse victims, arrest lovers

PETALING JAYA (Aug 28): Police rescued three young siblings, believed to be child abuse victims, at an apartment unit in Kota Damansara here yesterday.

Petaling Jaya district police chief ACP Mohamad Fakhrudin Abdul Hamid said the three children, aged between four and seven years, have bruises and injuries on their bodies, believed due to abuse.

A single mother and her boyfriend, aged 30 and 38 respectively, were also detained to assist in the investigation into the case and police also seized three canes of various sizes.

“Police received a report on Thursday from a woman who was informed about the incident by another resident of the apartment. The complainant then went to the suspect’s unit to check and verify the information she received.

“The complainant advised the single mother not to hit her children and the suspect handed over her child, a four-year-old girl, to be taken care of by the complainant,” he said in a statement today.

Mohamad Fakhrudin said the examination on the girl’s body found bruises and injuries on her limbs and she was taken to the Universiti Malaya Medical Centre (PPUM) for further treatment.

Following that, police raided the apartment unit at 4 pm Friday and rescued a six-year-old girl and a seven-year-old boy.

Both of them also had injuries on their bodies and were taken to PPUM for treatment, he said adding that the children would be referred to the Social Welfare Department for further action.

The case is being investigated under Section 31(1)(a) of the Child Act 2001.

Mohamad Fakhrudin advised the public to be alert with crime incidents around their neighbourhood and report any domestic violence or child abuse cases to Talian Kasih 15999 for immediate assistance. – Bernama