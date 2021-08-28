Police deny allegation of no security control at one-stop Covid-19 Centre

KUCHING (Aug 28): The Kuching District police headquarters denies allegations of no security control at the Kuching South City Council’s One-Stop Covid-19 Centre.

Its chief ACP Ahsmon Bajah said 16 police personnel including two officers were stationed at the centre to ensure the area is safe and the process done smoothly.

He added that safety of the public was of utmost importance.

“Security control as well as the public safety remain a priority for the police as lead agency in the programme, together with People’s Volunteer Corps (Rela), local authorities and Civil Defence Force (APM).

“The on -site assignment (at MBKS) involves two officers, 14 other police personnel, 12 Rela personnel, four MBKS enforcers and 20 APM personnel,” he said in a statement, yesterday.

There were 160 Ministry of Health (MOH) personnel stationed there to ensure compliance of standard operating procedure (SOP), Ashmon said in response to a Facebook post earlier yesterday which showed photos of the Covid-19 One-Stop Centre at MBKS having no security control.