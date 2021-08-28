Sabah’s Covid-19 cases drop to below 3,000

KOTA KINABALU: Sabah recorded 2,834 new Covid-19 cases on Saturday, said Sabah’s official Covid-19 spokesman Datuk Seri Masidi Manjun.

He said that the state capital recorded the highest number of cases with 603 cases, followed by Penampang (396) and Sandakan (271).

“27.5 per cent (778) of the cases came from symptomatic screenings while another 61.8 per cent (1751) came from close contact screenings.

“Only 51 of the new cases came from existing clusters,” said Masidi in a statement.

He added that 2,544 of the new cases involved citizens while the remaining 290 involved immigrants.

“Twenty-one of the cases today involved detainees,” he added.

Two new clusters were also reported, namely Lima in the interior Nabawan district, which is a wedding reception cluster, and Pin Sipu in the east coast Kinabatangan district which is a workplace cluster.

Masidi also disclosed that Sabah had received 1,414,020 Pfizer, Sinovac and CanSino vaccines this month.

“This included 515,150 doses that came throughout this week.

“Another 99,400 doses of the Pfizer vaccine will arrive from Kuching in two or three days’ time,” he added.