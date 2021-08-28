SDMC: Police permit, negative Covid-19 test results needed for inter-district travel from southern zone

KUCHING (Aug 28): The Sarawak Disaster Management Committee (SDMC) has decided that a police permit and a negative RTK Antigen or RT-PCR test for Covid-19 are required for inter-district travel from southern zone to other districts.

The committee in today’s update on the pandemic, said RTK Antigen or RT-PCR test must be approved by the Health Ministry.

“The results of the test can be obtained in 30 minutes for the RTK Antigen test and one to three days for RT-PCR test,” said SDMC.

SDMC further said that the validity of the Covid-19 test result would be for three days only.

This decision was effective from today, affecting eight southern zone districts namely Kuching, Bau, Lundu, Samarahan, Asajaya, Simunjan, Serian and Tebedu.