Sibu Marine Police seize 300 illegal logs worth RM200,000

SIBU (Aug 28): The Sibu Marine Police have seized 300 illegal logs worth about RM200,000 during the Covid-19 Ops Benteng at Batang Rajang on Aug 25.

In a statement, they said that after acting on information received, a team of officials found the pile of logs tied to a raft along the banks of Batang Rajang.

“Further checks revealed that the logs were believed to have been illegally felled as they do not carry any sign of the Forestry Department’s hammer mark,” they said.

The logs were handed over to the Sibu Forest Department for further action.

The case is being investigated under the Sarawak Forest Ordinance 2015.