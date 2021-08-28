Six new Covid-19 clusters detected in Sarawak

KUCHING (Aug 28): The Sarawak Health Department has declared six new Covid-19 clusters in the state where three are workplace clusters and three community clusters.

The Sarawak Disaster Management Committee (SDMC) said in today’s statement that the workplace clusters are Ladang Hijau 01 in Beluru, Jalan Kilang Pending in Kuching, and Bandar Baru Mukah in Mukah.

The community clusters are Kampung Simpok in Serian, Kampung Batu Kitang Jaya in Kuching, and Merajang in Limbang.

The Ladang Hijau 01 Cluster involved a oil palm plantation that has been under the Enhanced Movement Control Order (EMCO) which infected 19 people, with 14 of them were new cases today.

Out of 209 people screened from this cluster, 173 were still waiting for their lab test results.

The Jalan Kilang Pending Cluster involved a factory in Pending Industrial Estate here which had infected 69 people out of 111 screened.

The third workplace cluster – Bandar Baru Mukah Cluster – involved a courier service company in Bandar Baru Mukah which had infected 52 people out of 56 screened, while one still waiting for his lab test results.

Meanwhile, Kampung Simpok Cluster in Serian saw 102 cases out of 150 screened, where nine were reported today.

The Kampung Batu Kitang Jaya Cluster in Kuching saw 27 positive cases out of 55 screened.

The Merajang Cluster, which involved a longhouse in Kampung Merajang, Limbang had infected 25 people with Covid-19 out of 74 screened, where 20 were reported today.

Meanwhile, SDMC announced the end of the Jalan Sungai Tapang Cluster in Kuching after no new cases were reported from there in the last 28 days. It was a workplace cluster announced on June 18.

A total of 236 individuals were screened and it had a cumulative total of 36 positive cases.

SDMC said the state currently has 131 active clusters, out of which 25 reported 300 new Covid-19 cases today.

These included three of the new clusters declared today, it added.

The other clusters that recorded addition in positive cases for the day were Kampung Sungai Duuh Cluster with 75 cases, Bungey 2 (43), Se-Menyan (19), Mapu (15), Lorong Teruntum (15), Mundai (13), Kampung Quop (13), Duras (12), Plaman Batang (8), Long Urun (7), Kampung Lintang Baru (7), KM20 Jalan Betong (5), Lorong Cahaya Damai (4), Kampung Bintawa Hilir (4), Kampung Muara Tebas 2 (3), Mas Sawai (3), Sungai Penyarai 2 (3), Nanga Pelugau (2), Kampung Paya Mebi (2), Sibuluh-Nowang (2), Jalan Hulu Engkamop (1), and Tanjong Kibong 2 (1).