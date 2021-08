Sixteen more localities in Sarawak put under EMCO

KUCHING (Aug 28): Sixteen localities in Sarawak have been placed under Enhanced Movement Control Order (EMCO), said the State Disaster Management Committee (SDMC) today.

These include four localities that have been placed under EMCO from August 27 to September 9.

Rh Lat, Sungai Munau in Belaga; Rh Lindang, Lachau Ili, Pantu in Sri Aman; Rh Imau, Kampung Tanjung, Engkilili in Lubok Antu; and Lorong 9, Taman YTD in Bintulu have been placed under EMCO from Aug 27 until Sept 9, while Rh Sandin, Kampung Merajang in Limbang from Aug 28 to Sep 10.

Four localities in Subis have been placed under EMCO from August 28 to September 11, which included Rh Changgai Anak Dali, Ulu Niah; Rh Belilie Anak Lium, Sg Tema, Ulu Niah; Rh Juan Anak Bedaru, Sungai Gelasah Suai; and Rh Maxwell Anak Tambi, Sungai Libau, Jalan Miri-Bintulu.

Five localities to be placed under EMCO from Aug 29 to Sept 11 would be Kampung Keranji in Lundu; Kampung Keranji in Lundu; Kampung Kaman in Bau; Kampung Hulu, Spaoh in Betong; Rh Gindu, Lubau Baru in Betong; and Rh Aka, Ng Tapih in Betong.

Kg Sungai Alo and Kg Sungai Alo Resettlement Scheme in Mukah would collectively be placed under EMCO from Aug 30 to Sept 12.

Meanwhile, SDMC announced the end of EMCO for four localities today.

They are Rh Sudin, Nanga Sipan in Song; Rh Bana, Nanga Kebiaw in Song; Uma Bawang, Sungai Asap in Belaga; and Datang Jaya Entreprise Rented House in Bintulu.