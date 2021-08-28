SMC reminds Permai residents to be cautious after Covid-19 cases detected there

SIBU (Aug 28): Sibu Municipal Council (SMC) chairman Clarence Ting has reminded residents in Permai area to take the necessary precautions as 21 new Covid-19 cases were detected there yesterday.

“I want all Permai residents to be aware, there are 21 cases in your area and it is scattered mostly in Permai Jaya.

“For those of you using Lake Garden, please take extreme caution,” Ting said in a Facebook post.

Yesterday, Sibu recorded 125 cases, of which 73 cases were in SMC areas and 38 in Sibu Rural District Council (SRDC) areas.

Based on the information posted on Ting’s Facebook page, out of the 73 cases in SMC areas, a total of 21 were detected in Permai.

The 21 cases detected in Permai were in Batu 6, Jalan Oya (1); Jalan Permai Jaya (1); Jalan Ulu Oya (4); Lorong Permai Jaya 15 (2); Lorong Permai Jaya 1C2 (1); Lorong Permai Jaya 9 (2); Lorong Permai Timur 7 (5); Lorong Permai Timur 9C1 (2), Lorong Permai Utara 1 (2) and Lorong Permai Utara 2F (1).

Additionally, Ting noted that nine out of 18 places where positive cases have visited were eateries like coffee shops or restaurants.

In this regard, he urged Sibu public to take precautions when dining in at coffee shops.

“How to be safe — don’t go to your favourite coffee shop when you see it is crowded. Go to some place that has less customers.

“For those who has children at home who are less than 18 years old, they are unvaccinated and I strongly recommend you should avoid dine-in altogether.

“The Delta variant for those vaccinated is relatively mild, like influenza, but for the children who are unvaccinated, some could develop symptoms. Do we want to risk our children’s health?” he asked.

Meanwhile, on Thursday, Sibu Division Disaster Management (SDDMC) chairman, Wong See Hieng, said there was yet to be any decision on getting eateries here to revert to takeaways following the sudden surge in Covid-19 cases.

“No such decision yet,” Wong, who is Sibu Resident, told The Borneo Post on Thursday.