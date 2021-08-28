Tiong advises against returning to longhouses

SIBU (Aug 28): Rural folk living in urban areas should refrain from returning to their longhouses or villages unless very necessary to curb the spread of Covid-19 Delta variant to rural population.

Bintulu MP Dato Sri Tiong King Sing said there were instances when asymptomatic carriers returned and caused their longhouses to be locked down under Enhanced Movement Control Order (EMCO).

“I do not know what other advice to give but please, each and every one should be responsible and adhere strictly with standard operating procedures (SOPs),” he said in a press conference yesterday afternoon.

Tiong cited two cases whereby children under 18 followed their parents to town and got infected, causing their longhouse to be put under EMCO.

“If we are not disciplined, when one family is affected, the whole longhouse has to be put under EMCO,” he stated, adding that Jason Park was placed under EMCO yesterday after 20 cases were detected.

Although the number of new Covid-19 cases in Bintulu remained below 100 cases, Tiong said people must be disciplined by adhering with strict SOP even after full vaccination and refrain from returning to longhouses as most of the new cases were detected in town.

Bintulu recorded a total of 67 cases with 54 in Bintulu town, 12 in Tatau and one in Sebauh.

“For those who entered Bintulu, we will continue to do swab test on the second and thirteenth days. This is not to inconvenience people but as a safety precautionary measure due to the emergence of the Delta variant.”

On another matter, Tiong said they had proposed to Bintulu Development Authority (BDA) to deal harshly with house owners who failed to abide by the new guidelines including tenants negative rt-PCR swab tests before renting out their properties.

“There were cases when one tenant infected the whole block. We do not want this to happen again.”

Tiong warned that demolishing the house might be the last resort if owners refuse to cooperate.

“We only have one life and need to take such extreme approach for the benefit of everyone. Let us all work together to beat the virus,” he added.