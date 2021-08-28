Two premises in Sarawak listed in HIDE today – SDMC

KUCHING (Aug 28): Another two premises in Sarawak today have been listed under the Ministry of Health’s Hotspot Identification for Dynamic Engagement (HIDE) system, one each in Serian and Kota Padawan.

The State Disaster Management Committee (SDMC) in a statement today said the premises were Lepapa Hypermarket in Serian and the 7th Mile Wet Market in Kota Padawan.

All in all, there are 303 premises in the state have been put under the HIDE list to date.

On May 8, Health Minister Khairy Jamaluddin who was also the National Covid-19 Immunisation Programme coordinating said HIDE premises and locations had potential to turn into clusters if pre-emptive actions are not taken.

He said premises listed under HIDE are different from the list of Covid-19 clusters and do not need to close except when directed by the authorities.

If no hotspots emerged in the premises after the implementation of pre-emptive actions, these premises would be removed from the HIDE list within a period of seven days after their listing, Khairy added.