Visitation of graves allowed during non-festive periods – NSC

KUANTAN (Aug 28): The visitation of graves during non-festive periods is allowed, subject to compliance with standard operating procedures (SOP), says National Security Council (NSC) director-general Datuk Rodzi Md Saad.

He said the previous SOP banning visitation of graves was linked to the Hari Raya Aidilfitri and Aidiladha celebrations to ensure there was no gathering of individuals at cemeteries, as the activity was a tradition during these festivals.

“During non-festive periods, visiting graves is not an issue and is allowed. The important thing is that each visitor must ensure that physical distancing of one metre is adhered to and a face mask is worn,” he said when contacted here today.

Rodzi said those visiting graves were also reminded to maintain good hygiene as stipulated by the Health Ministry, to prevent the spread of Covid-19. – Bernama