99,400 doses of Pfizer vaccine flown from Sarawak to Tawau

KOTA KINABALU: The Royal Malaysian Air Force (RMAF) assisted the Sabah State National Security Council (NSC) in flying 99,400 doses of Pfizer vaccine from Sarawak to Tawau on Sunday.

The vaccines were loaned by the Sarawak State Government from three locations, namely Kuching, Sibu and Bintulu, to Sabah.

The delivery of vaccines was part of the Sabah State Government’s effort to vaccinate 80 per cent of the population to achieve herd immunity by October this year.

According to a statement issued by the RMAF, the aircraft departed from Kuching at 12.30pm and picked up the vaccines in Sibu and Bintulu before landing at Tawau Airport at 4.30pm.

The vaccines were subsequently handed over to the Sabah Health Department.