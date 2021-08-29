China assists Sabah in combating Covid-19

KOTA KINABALU: China donated medical supplies to Sabah to assist in combating the Covid-19 pandemic.

A total of 10,000 pieces of masks, 400 pieces of protective clothing (PPE), 200 pieces of infrared thermometers, and traditional Chinese medicine for relieving the symptoms of Covid-19 patients, which were shipped by the China Embassy arrived at the Sabah Progressive Party (SAPP) office yesterday.

SAPP secretary-general Datuk Richard Yong We Kong thanked the China Embassy for their contribution.

China has been providing various medical and health assistance to Malaysia.

The items will be distributed to hospitals, frontliners and individuals in need.

“SAPP wishes the people to continue to be cautious and practice preventive measures. Put health and wellness as top priority all the time,” Yong said.