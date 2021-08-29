Covid-19: 2,578 new infections in Sabah

KOTA KINABALU: Sabah recorded 2,578 new Covid-19 infections on Sunday, which brought the tally to 142,939.

Local Government and Housing Minister Datuk Seri Panglima Masidi Manjun said the state capital recorded the highest number of cases with 586 infections, followed by Tuaran (469), Sandakan (249), Tawau (206) and Penampang (128), Papar (117), Kota Belud (111), and Telupid (101).

He said cases in Tuaran had increased by 288 from 181 on Saturday, 84 per cent of which were close contacts, whereas infections in Penampang had decreased by 268, 41 per cent of which were detected from symptomatic screenings.

Overall, Masidi said close contact screenings contributed 62.3 per cent (1,605 cases) of the daily cases, followed by 28.8 per cent (742 cases) from symptomatic screenings and 30 cases from clusters.

He said Kota Kinabalu recorded the highest percentage of symptomatic screenings at 42.5 per cent (249 cases).

Of the 2,578 new cases, he said 2,356 patients (91.4 percent) are Malaysians and 222 patients are foreigners.

Masidi, who is also Sabah’s Covid-19 spokesperson, said 41.3 per cent (1,064 cases) out of the infections on Sunday were cases registered after two to three days, 6.6 per cent (171 cases) between four and five days and eight per cent (207 cases) were backlogs more than five days.

Some 620 of the new patients fell under Category 1, 1,887 under Category 2, 13 under Category 3, seven under Category 4 and 25 under Category 5, whereas 26 cases were still under investigation.

As of Saturday, 56.3 per cent of the adult population in Sabah have received their first dose of vaccine and 37.1 per cent have completed inoculation.