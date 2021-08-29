Covid-19: 61.9 pct of adults in Malaysia fully vaccinated as of Aug 28 – JKJAV

KUCHING (Aug 29): Over 14.48 million or 61.9 per cent of adult population in Malaysia have been fully vaccinated against Covid-19 as of yesterday, said the Covid-19 Vaccine Supply Special Committee (JKJAV).

In an infographics today, JKJAV said over 19.24 million adults across the country have been administered the first dose of the Covid-19 vaccine.

“This brought the total number of Covid-19 vaccine doses administered nationwide as thus far to over 33.72 million,” said the infographics shared by Health director-general Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah on his Facebook page.

JKJAV said the 61.9 per cent fully vaccinated adults represented 44.4 per cent of the nation’s total population.

It added that the over 19.24 million adults who had been given the first dose of Covid-19 vaccine represented 58.9 per cent of the total population in Malaysia.

In Malaysia, the Covid-19 vaccination for the age group of 12 to 17 has not started.

In Sarawak, State Disaster Management Committee (SDMC) advisor Dato Sri Dr Sim Kui Hian said yesterday that the state is working on expediting the vaccination of individuals aged from 12 to 17 in light of the recent Covid-19 death involving a 17-year-old boy.

Based on the SDMC Covid-19 daily report, the boy, who had comorbidities of congenital disease, chronic lung disease and epilepsy, tested positive on Aug 25 and later passed away at the Sarawak General Hospital.